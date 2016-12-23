Palm Beach Expects Tourism Boost From Trump's 'Winter White House'

For the past week, Donald Trump has been holding court with dignitaries, U.S. generals, and Fortune 500 CEOs at Mar-A-Lago, a sign the president-elect is turning his prized Palm Beach resort into a "Winter White House" that the city's tourism and business leaders believe will create a positive effect on the local economy during the next four years. "It's always great to have the president in your backyard," said Joe Cardenas, CEO of Aquaco Farms , a startup fishery in nearby Pompano Beach.

