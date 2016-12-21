New West Palm police chief lays out goals
It's official: Sarah Mooney will be the new chief of the West Palm Beach Police Department . The West Palm Beach City Commission put its stamp on her selection on Monday night, making her just the second woman to achieve that rank in the department's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|1 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Wed
|JULIO
|5
|Almost Done
|Wed
|Hunter
|1
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Asap
|30
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 18
|Habitual Horrors
|24
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Dec 15
|LezBeAlone
|3
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks
|Dec 12
|Archangel
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC