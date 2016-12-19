Magistrate rejects new trial for psychic Rose Marks on fraud charges
Rose Marks, a Fort Lauderdale psychic, leaves the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach in 2013. In a 26-page recommendation filed late Friday, U.S. Magistrate William Matthewman said he found no evidence her attorney duped her into taking the bizarre case to trial as a publicity stunt.
