London street artist Pegasus paints memorial for George Michael
Street artist Pegasus has paid tribute to George Michael with a mural of the Wham! singer, who died on Sunday aged 53. The artwork near a graffiti park in Shoreditch, in east London, features three images of the "Faith" singer clutching a jacket next to the words "Never gonna dance again", a lyric from Michael's single "Careless Whisper". "So many people stopped as I was painting it.
