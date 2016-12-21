Large sum of cash found in West Palm garage

A 22-year-old college student is being praised Thursday morning for turning in a significant amount cash he found in downtown West Palm Beach. The Good Samaritan, Patrick Pinak, found the money around 8:30 a.m. while walking to his car that was parked inside a downtown parking garage located on Banyan Boulevard near the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.