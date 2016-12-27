Get free coffee at this Starbucks today in West Palm Beach
From 1 to 2 p.m., customers each can grab one free tall handcrafted espresso drink at the Starbucks by the Palm Beach Outlets, 1815 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. It's part of Starbucks' 10 Days of Cheer, where 100 stores each day will offer free espresso drinks for an hour during the afternoon. Customers can get anything from a mocha to a flat white to a chestnut praline latte, the company said .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|7 hr
|Deployed_To_Flori...
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|14 hr
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Mon
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Ashley Carder
|Sun
|Tam-tam
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|Dec 23
|Bubblez451
|2
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|JULIO
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC