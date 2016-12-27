Get free coffee at this Starbucks today in West Palm Beach

From 1 to 2 p.m., customers each can grab one free tall handcrafted espresso drink at the Starbucks by the Palm Beach Outlets, 1815 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. It's part of Starbucks' 10 Days of Cheer, where 100 stores each day will offer free espresso drinks for an hour during the afternoon. Customers can get anything from a mocha to a flat white to a chestnut praline latte, the company said .

