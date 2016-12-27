Get free coffee at this Starbucks tod...

Get free coffee at this Starbucks today in West Palm Beach

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

From 1 to 2 p.m., customers each can grab one free tall handcrafted espresso drink at the Starbucks by the Palm Beach Outlets, 1815 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. It's part of Starbucks' 10 Days of Cheer, where 100 stores each day will offer free espresso drinks for an hour during the afternoon. Customers can get anything from a mocha to a flat white to a chestnut praline latte, the company said .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? 7 hr Deployed_To_Flori... 1
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 14 hr TerriB1 144
News Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit... Mon Le Jimbo 2
Ashley Carder Sun Tam-tam 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 23 OMG 25
News Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca... Dec 23 Bubblez451 2
Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11) Dec 21 JULIO 5
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,113 • Total comments across all topics: 277,385,959

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC