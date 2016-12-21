Florida Senator: No Permit Needed For...

Florida Senator: No Permit Needed For Driverless Cars In Florida

In response to the California Department of Motor Vehicles ordering Uber's autonomous vehicles off the roads in San Francisco due to a lack of a permit, Florida state Sen. Jeff Brandes said he welcomes the company with open arms . Brandes tweeted : "Hey @Uber , unlike California we in Florida welcome driverless cars -- no permit required.

