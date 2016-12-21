Escape the Cold! Spirit Airlines Connects Boston to Tampa
The sun's setting earlier, the temperatures are dropping drastically and you haven't felt your toes since Thanksgiving. Don't worry, Boston! Your tropical getaway just got a lot more affordable with Spirit Airlines' new daily nonstop service to Tampa International Airport .
