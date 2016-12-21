Emerald lawsuit gets local attention

A West Palm Beach man who says he was conned out of $190,000 in a fraud involving counterfeit shipwreck treasure wants to help other victims attempt to recoup some of their losses. And he's getting support from Key West emerald experts Manuel Marcial de Gomar and his son-in-law Carl Schutze.

