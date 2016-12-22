Drug-treatment center operator amassed fortune amid allegations of fraud, prostitution, feds say

The man accused of abusing drug addicts who sought help in Broward and Palm Beach counties has amassed a fortune while ripping off health insurance and forcing vulnerable women to prostitute themselves, prosecutors told a judge on Thursday. Investigators said in court they have evidence that Kenneth Chatman, 44, of Boynton Beach, was receiving bags of cash, containing as much as $150,000 in kickbacks from related health care businesses, on a monthly basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.