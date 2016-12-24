Don't miss your chance to meet Santa ...

Don't miss your chance to meet Santa at the Boynton Beach Mall

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

Waverley McNew , 8, of West Palm Beach, sings Christmas carols at Boynton Beach Mall, November 19, 2016 in Boynton Beach. McNew is a member of the kids Choir at Christ Fellowship Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Fri OMG 25
News Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca... Fri Bubblez451 2
Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11) Dec 21 JULIO 5
Almost Done Dec 21 Hunter 1
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Dec 19 Asap 30
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Dec 15 LezBeAlone 3
Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks Dec 12 Archangel 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at December 25 at 2:57AM EST

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,683

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC