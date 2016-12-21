Donald Trump says UN just a club for ...

Donald Trump says UN just a club for people to 'have a good time'1 hour ago

West Palm Beach, December 27: Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time." His post on Twitter yesterday is the president-elect's latest comment since the UN Security Council voted on Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

