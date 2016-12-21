Donald Trump Says He's Closing His Ch...

Donald Trump Says He's Closing His Charitable Foundation, But Democrats Want More

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TIME.com

In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. - President-elect Donald Trump says he will dissolve his charitable foundation before taking office to avoid conflicts of interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 3 hr TerriB1 144
News Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit... Mon Le Jimbo 2
Ashley Carder Sun Tam-tam 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 23 OMG 25
News Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca... Dec 23 Bubblez451 2
Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11) Dec 21 JULIO 5
Almost Done Dec 21 Hunter 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,020 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,290

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC