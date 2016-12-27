Does task force Grand Jury report give whole picture of county's sober...
Palm Beach County chief assistant state attorney Al Johnson, left, Congresswoman Lois Frankel, and State Attorney Dave Aronberg, right, announce that a grand jury has issued 15 recommendations to combat the opioid crisis in Palm Beach County earlier this month. The Post Investigative Team has written exhaustively about Palm Beach County's heroin crisis which has contributed to a record number of overdose deaths over the past two years.
