Brightline opponents call financing plan shift a "scheme" to avoid lawsuit
The first Brightline train has arrived, housed in the company's rail repair facility off of Division Avenue in West Palm Beach on December 14, 2016. The first Brightline train has arrived, housed in the company's rail repair facility off of Division Avenue in West Palm Beach on December 14, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Fri
|OMG
|25
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|Fri
|Bubblez451
|2
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|JULIO
|5
|Almost Done
|Dec 21
|Hunter
|1
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Asap
|30
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Dec 15
|LezBeAlone
|3
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks
|Dec 12
|Archangel
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC