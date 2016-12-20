2017 Purdue Football Recruiting: D'Jaundrae Edwards Commits
With almost every receiver leaving due to graduation Purdue needs some new blood in the class of 2017. it come some around 10:30pm on New Year's Eve: D'Jaundrae Edwards is a 3-star commitment from Palm Beach Lakes HS in West Palm Beach, Florida.
