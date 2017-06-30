West Monroe man arrested in shooting complaint after foot pursuit
Marquarious Denet York, 23, of 613 Mitchell Lane, West Monroe, was arrested after officers were called about a man shooting a gun in the air, according to the June 29 arrest affidavit. Officers found York at the location of the alleged shooting.
