West Monroe man arrested for false imprisonment

A West Monroe man was charged with false imprisonment last week after he prevented a woman's daughter from contacting police during a physical altercation. John Henry McGee, 26, of 1104 Evergreen St., West Monroe, was arrested by Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies after the complainant told authorities she and the suspect had a verbal altercation, according to the June 26 arrest affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.