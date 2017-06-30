Louisiana expands ban on smoking at K...

Louisiana expands ban on smoking at K-12 schools

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed the expansion legislation by Republican Rep. Frank Hoffmann of West Monroe, a bill that won final passage in the recently-ended legislative session. The changes took effect immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Duke Sonnier Jr. facing aggravated domestic abu... (Aug '10) Jun 28 Username 33
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Jun 15 Skgh 43
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) May '17 ToniKendall 9
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News May '17 knoe 1
Jason smith Apr '17 Clark 1
West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q... Apr '17 Bink 1
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,669 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC