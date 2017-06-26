West Monroe woman booked on DWI, cont...

West Monroe woman booked on DWI, contributing to delinquency of a minor

Louisiana State police troopers arrested a West Monroe woman on multiple charges after troopers observed her vehicle swerve off the road. Sylvia Leanne Gordon, 41, of 5991 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe, was arrested for driving while impaired, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous other vehicle charges, according to the June 13 arrest affidavit.

