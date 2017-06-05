West Monroe man pleads guilty to child porn charge
Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that a West Monroe man pleaded guilty Thursday to receiving child pornography. John D. Owen, 30, of West Monroe, La., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to one count of receiving child pornography.
