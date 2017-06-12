West Monroe man accused of taking pictures of women at pool
West Monroe resident Richard Shahan was arrested last week on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting an officer when complaints came in about a drunken man at a pool. Richard Wayne Shahan, 58, of 107 Ashford Drive, West Monroe, was arrested by Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies after there were complaints about a man taking pictures of women at a pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Jun 2
|neeter
|42
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|ToniKendall
|9
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|Jason smith
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q...
|Apr '17
|Bink
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC