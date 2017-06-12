West Monroe man accused of impersonating officer bonds out
According to an arrest affidavit, Michael Holloway was pulled over on Trade Street after an officer noticed Holloway stopped for a few minutes to talk to an inmate mowing grass. During that stop, the officer says he saw lights similar to those on police units.
