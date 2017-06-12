West Monroe man accused of domestic abuse of pregnant victim
Roddrick Cage was charged with criminal trespass and domestic abuse of a pregnant victim Monday after the complainant called for police assistance. Roddrick Lamond Cage, 25, of 209 Morris St., West Monroe, was arrested at his home after the complainant's children had to throw shoes at him to stop the battery.
