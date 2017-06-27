Sobriety and seatbelt checkpoints thi...

Sobriety and seatbelt checkpoints this week in West Monroe

The West Monroe Police Department will be conducting extra traffic patrols and checkpoints throughout the month of July 2017. The focus is on enforcing impaired driving laws and occupant protection laws.

