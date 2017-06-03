SMILES Park offers kids of all abilities a placea

Steele Becton, 4, spins in a merry-go-round at the grand opening of SMILES Park, an inclusive playground with wheelchair accessible jungle gyms, at Kiroli Park in West Monroe, La., Saturday, June 3, 2017. SMILES Park offers kids of all abilities a place to play Steele Becton, 4, spins in a merry-go-round at the grand opening of SMILES Park, an inclusive playground with wheelchair accessible jungle gyms, at Kiroli Park in West Monroe, La., Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.