SMILES Park offers kids of all abilities a placea
Steele Becton, 4, spins in a merry-go-round at the grand opening of SMILES Park, an inclusive playground with wheelchair accessible jungle gyms, at Kiroli Park in West Monroe, La., Saturday, June 3, 2017. SMILES Park offers kids of all abilities a place to play Steele Becton, 4, spins in a merry-go-round at the grand opening of SMILES Park, an inclusive playground with wheelchair accessible jungle gyms, at Kiroli Park in West Monroe, La., Saturday, June 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Jun 2
|neeter
|42
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|ToniKendall
|9
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Jason smith
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q...
|Apr '17
|Bink
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC