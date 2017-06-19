Religious leaders, political expert speak out on Scalise shooting
Today's shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is calling into question the state of American politics; is it too hateful? Dennis Hensley is a pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in West Monroe, and he says events like this are moments to speak out against violence.' "When we get to the point where we can't talk to each other without going to blows, the whole fabric of our society is in danger," Hensley says.
