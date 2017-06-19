Plaquemine residents don't mind ear-piercing train whistles, bristle at being changed to 'quiet z...
Mayor Ed Reeves' efforts to silence the ear-piercing horns from the trains that barrel through his town nearly every hour of every day may have been derailed Wednesday night due to the outpouring of opposition residents expressed at having their city deemed a quiet zone. Longtime residents told city officials they've become accustomed to hearing train horns all hours of the day and night and see no benefit in the city trying to prohibit the noise.
