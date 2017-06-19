OPSO makes an arrest for a 2014 homicide, body remains found
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office Investigators are currently investigating a three year old homicide. This Investigation has led Investigators to an abandoned residence in Western Ouachita Parish where human remains have been located.
