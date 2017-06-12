Man accused of trying to outrun deputy
West Monroe resident Dustin Allen Rose is accused riding a stolen motorcycle 75 mph in a 35 mph zone in an attempt to outrun a Union Parish sheriff's deputy. Rose, 25, of 203 Home St., was arrested Monday night after he ran off North Spillway Road several times and nearly wrecking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Jun 2
|neeter
|42
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|ToniKendall
|9
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May '17
|knoe
|1
|Jason smith
|Apr '17
|Clark
|1
|West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q...
|Apr '17
|Bink
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC