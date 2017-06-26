LSU signee Jacob Pearson chosen 85th overall by the Angels
LSU signee and West Monroe outfielder Jacob Pearson was taken with the 85th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft Tuesday when he was selected in the third round by the Los Angeles Angels. The slot value for the pick was $656,300 but the Angels could go above that value if other top-10 round picks sign for less.
