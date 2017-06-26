LSU signee Jacob Pearson chosen 85th ...

LSU signee Jacob Pearson chosen 85th overall by the Angels

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

LSU signee and West Monroe outfielder Jacob Pearson was taken with the 85th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft Tuesday when he was selected in the third round by the Los Angeles Angels. The slot value for the pick was $656,300 but the Angels could go above that value if other top-10 round picks sign for less.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Jun 2 neeter 42
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) May 31 ToniKendall 9
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News May '17 knoe 1
Jason smith Apr '17 Clark 1
West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q... Apr '17 Bink 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr '17 Your other woman 2
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC