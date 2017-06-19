Former Golden Eagle Dylan Burdeaux lo...

Former Golden Eagle Dylan Burdeaux looks to pursue MLB career

Tuesday Jun 13

Burdeaux wrapped up his four-year USM career by leading the Golden Eagles in hits , doubles and runs-batted-in in 2017. Now, the 2017 Conference USA player of the year hopes to advance his baseball career to the professional ranks.

