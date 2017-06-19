Darren Lambert sentenced to thirty-five years for setting his pregnant girlfriend on fire
Darren Lambert has been sentenced to 35 years for setting his girlfriend on fire back in 2015. Police say it happened on May 30th, 2015 at a home on Paige Circle in Sterlington.
