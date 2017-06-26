26th Annual Ronald McDonald Big Bass ...

26th Annual Ronald McDonald Big Bass Tournament

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

For the last 26 years, wranglers have gone to Lazarre Park in West Monroe to try to get the biggest bass over the weekend, which helps them win cash prizes, including a $10,000 grand prize. The tournament benefits the Ronald McDonald house, which is a home away from home for families with children in the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Jun 2 neeter 42
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) May 31 ToniKendall 9
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News May '17 knoe 1
Jason smith Apr '17 Clark 1
West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q... Apr '17 Bink 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr '17 Your other woman 2
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC