West Monroe gets new turf
When West Monroe hosts John Ehret Sept. 1 to kick off the 2017 regular football season, Don Shows Field will feature a new artificial playing surface.
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Jason smith
|Apr 24
|Clark
|1
|West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q...
|Apr 19
|Bink
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Gonna miss it
|Apr '17
|Ky me
|1
