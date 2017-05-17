Students named to Harding dean's list
More than 1,300 students were included on the Harding University dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2017 semester, including four locals from West Monroe and Calhoun. The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship.
