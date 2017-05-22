Single bid for Cheniere timber work

Single bid for Cheniere timber work

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Concordia Sentinel

The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed Monday to hire a West Monroe logging company to thin timber along the banks of Cheniere Lake. A bid from Louisiana Environmental Group LLC was the only bid submitted for the Police Jury's consideration.

