Ron Downing: Former slave, descendant...

Ron Downing: Former slave, descendants leave indelible mark on West Monroe

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Concordia Sentinel

Born into slavery in 1847 on the Ouachita Parish plantation of William and Mary Oliver, Morris Willis left a legacy in West Monroe that will be visible for many years to come. His obituary on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News Wed knoe 1
Jason smith Apr 24 Clark 1
West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12) Apr 23 Musikologist 15
News Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q... Apr 19 Bink 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr '17 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr '17 JAMES COOK 5
Gonna miss it Apr '17 Ky me 1
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC