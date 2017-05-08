OPSO deputy Justin Beard laid to rest
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputy Justin Beard was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in West Monroe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason smith
|Apr 24
|Clark
|1
|West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q...
|Apr 19
|Bink
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr 10
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Gonna miss it
|Apr '17
|Ky me
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC