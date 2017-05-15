Man dies after May 9th crash on I-20 ...

Man dies after May 9th crash on I-20 in West Monroe.

On May 9, 2017, at 1609 hours, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a crash on Interstate 20 westbound just east of Stella Street. At the time of the crash, traffic had backed up due to a stalled motorist on the shoulder of the roadway just east of Thomas Road.

