LSU makes top 10 for state's top RB Slade Bolden

West Monroe running back Slade Bolden has decided to trim his list of potential suitors down to 10, which includes the likes of LSU, Alabama, TCU and seven others. Bolden received his overture from LSU earlier this spring, and recently visited the campus for an unofficial visit.

