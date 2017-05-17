Louisiana House kills bill meant to help with budget shortfall
Louisiana House kills tax bill that could have helped with budget shortfall of over a billion dollars that is expected on July 1, 2018. ( The Louisiana House voted 20-81 to kill legislation that would have prevented dozens of sales tax breaks from coming back online in the middle of 2018.
