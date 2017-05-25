In repeat of 2016, governor's public ...

In repeat of 2016, governor's public school bills buried with little notice

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: The Advocate

For the second consecutive year, the key parts of Gov. John Bel Edwards' public schools agenda have died with little fanfare. A plan to revamp the way public school teachers are evaluated -- House Bill 532 -- has not gotten a hearing in the House Education Committee with just over two weeks left in the session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News May 10 knoe 1
Jason smith Apr '17 Clark 1
West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q... Apr '17 Bink 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr '17 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr '17 JAMES COOK 5
Gonna miss it Apr '17 Ky me 1
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,995 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC