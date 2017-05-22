Glenwood hires new CEO
Glenwood Regional Medical Center hired a new chief executive officer Monday, selecting Jeremy Tinnerello to take the helm of IASIS' hospital in West Monroe. Tinnerello has been a long-standing member of the Glenwood Regional Medical Center administrative team, previously serving as director of nursing, chief nursing officer and chief operating officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Jason smith
|Apr 24
|Clark
|1
|West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q...
|Apr '17
|Bink
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr '17
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Gonna miss it
|Apr '17
|Ky me
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC