Cindy Brown named Golden Apple Teacher of the Year
Cindy Brown, a teacher at Lenwil Elementary in West Monroe, drove off with a new car thanks to Hixson Ford. She's the winner of this year's Golden Apple Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason smith
|Apr 24
|Clark
|1
|West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q...
|Apr 19
|Bink
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr 10
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Gonna miss it
|Apr '17
|Ky me
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Mar '17
|GaggleofGooses
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC