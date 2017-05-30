Car show coming to Ike on June 3
Twin City Classic Chevy Club plans to host its 30th Annual Car Show at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe on Saturday, June 3. This show is open to all American made vehicles 1987 and older. Registration is $25 for the first vehicle and $15 for each additional vehicle.
