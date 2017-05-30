Boil Advisory issued for the Brownvil...

Boil Advisory issued for the Brownville Water System

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

The Brownville Water System is experiencing issues with the water system due to a 6" tee on the water main that needed repair. A contractor replaced a portion of the water main that interrupted the water services affecting the residents at 1000, 1100, 1102, 1104, 1106, 1108, 1120, 1124, 1204, 1206, 1208, 1308, and 1310 Bailey St., West Monroe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Fri neeter 42
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) May 31 ToniKendall 9
News Courtesy: KNOE 8 News May 10 knoe 1
Jason smith Apr '17 Clark 1
West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q... Apr '17 Bink 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr '17 Your other woman 2
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,493,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC