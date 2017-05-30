Boil Advisory issued for the Brownville Water System

The Brownville Water System is experiencing issues with the water system due to a 6" tee on the water main that needed repair. A contractor replaced a portion of the water main that interrupted the water services affecting the residents at 1000, 1100, 1102, 1104, 1106, 1108, 1120, 1124, 1204, 1206, 1208, 1308, and 1310 Bailey St., West Monroe.

