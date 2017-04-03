West Monroe man goes 112mph down Cypress St., leads police on parish-wide chase
A West Monroe man is behind bars after police say he led them on a high speed chase across Ouachita Parish. The affidavit says West Monroe Police saw Thomas Steen speeding in his white Jeep Commander on North 7th Street in West Monroe.
