West Monroe man goes 112mph down Cypress St., leads police on parish-wide chase

A West Monroe man is behind bars after police say he led them on a high speed chase across Ouachita Parish. The affidavit says West Monroe Police saw Thomas Steen speeding in his white Jeep Commander on North 7th Street in West Monroe.

