West Monroe man accused of filming gi...

West Monroe man accused of filming girlfriend's daughter while she was undressing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

According to the application for an arrest warrant, Ouachita Parish investigators say Jason Johnson's phone contains a video of his girlfriend's daughter undressing in the bathroom to bathe and shave her legs. They say Johnson said he normally leaves his phone in the bathroom to charge since it's one of the only places in the home that gets service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q... Wed Bink 1
Pastor Donald Anthony Young Apr 10 Your other woman 2
News Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08) Apr 7 JAMES COOK 5
Gonna miss it Apr 6 Ky me 1
Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11) Mar 23 Cside211 41
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Mar 21 GaggleofGooses 2
News Our Views: The 'Duck Dynasty' had a clear winne... Mar '17 Missy 2
See all West Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Monroe Forum Now

West Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

West Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC