West Monroe man accused of filming girlfriend's daughter while she was undressing
According to the application for an arrest warrant, Ouachita Parish investigators say Jason Johnson's phone contains a video of his girlfriend's daughter undressing in the bathroom to bathe and shave her legs. They say Johnson said he normally leaves his phone in the bathroom to charge since it's one of the only places in the home that gets service.
