UL System fetes Louisiana legislators
University of Louisiana System President James B. Henderson speaks with state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, during UL System Day at the State Capitol on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. State Rep. Frank Hoffmann, R-West Monroe, visits with students and staff from the colleges within the University of Louisiana System on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
West Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason smith
|Mon
|Clark
|1
|West Monroe Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Louisiana-shot 'Duck Dynasty' makes its final q...
|Apr 19
|Bink
|1
|Pastor Donald Anthony Young
|Apr 10
|Your other woman
|2
|Former Sheriff Cook announces for Monroe City C... (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|JAMES COOK
|5
|Gonna miss it
|Apr 6
|Ky me
|1
|Safe and Best place to live in Monroe (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Cside211
|41
Find what you want!
Search West Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC